Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.14.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $402.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841 in the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad are pressing the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer rules could improve consumer protections, strengthen law-enforcement authority and keep digital-asset activity in the United States. A bipartisan compromise and reported progress toward the 60 votes needed for passage are constructive for Coinbase’s regulatory outlook. The CLARITY Act Is at the One-Yard Line

CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad are pressing the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer rules could improve consumer protections, strengthen law-enforcement authority and keep digital-asset activity in the United States. A bipartisan compromise and reported progress toward the 60 votes needed for passage are constructive for Coinbase’s regulatory outlook. Positive Sentiment: Armstrong says artificial-intelligence agents will ultimately need programmable money to transact autonomously, potentially increasing demand for Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment infrastructure. He cited more than 100 million AI-related payments on Base, reinforcing Coinbase’s longer-term “agentic finance” growth narrative. Coinbase CEO Touts Agentic Finance

Armstrong says artificial-intelligence agents will ultimately need programmable money to transact autonomously, potentially increasing demand for Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment infrastructure. He cited more than 100 million AI-related payments on Base, reinforcing Coinbase’s longer-term “agentic finance” growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase is highlighting China’s expanding digital-payment infrastructure to argue that the U.S. risks falling behind unless lawmakers act. The comparison may increase pressure for legislation, but it also underscores geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty. China Is Outspending the US on Crypto Rails

Coinbase is highlighting China’s expanding digital-payment infrastructure to argue that the U.S. risks falling behind unless lawmakers act. The comparison may increase pressure for legislation, but it also underscores geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Coinbase’s second-quarter results for the period ended June 2026. The earnings preview focuses on operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, making trading volume, subscription and services growth, and transaction trends key upcoming catalysts. Coinbase Global Q2 Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to Coinbase’s second-quarter results for the period ended June 2026. The earnings preview focuses on operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, making trading volume, subscription and services growth, and transaction trends key upcoming catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Armstrong’s warning that part of the crypto business could move offshore if the CLARITY Act stalls highlights the costs of continued policy uncertainty. A provision placing exchanges, DeFi platforms and crypto ATMs under existing anti-money-laundering and sanctions rules could also increase compliance obligations.

Armstrong’s warning that part of the crypto business could move offshore if the CLARITY Act stalls highlights the costs of continued policy uncertainty. A provision placing exchanges, DeFi platforms and crypto ATMs under existing anti-money-laundering and sanctions rules could also increase compliance obligations. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary points to macroeconomic sensitivity, intensified competition, regulatory delays and the stock’s substantial decline over the past year. Fanatics’ expansion into prediction markets adds another potential competitor for retail engagement and transaction revenue.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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