Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $199.6250 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 95.18% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 48,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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