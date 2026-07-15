Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CBAN opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Colony Bankcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 38.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Colony Bankcorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Brean Capital upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Colony Bankcorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colony Bankcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baxley, Georgia, that operates through its primary subsidiary, The Colony Bank. The company's core focus is on delivering community banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers throughout Georgia and Florida. Colony Bankcorp's structure supports a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of local markets.

The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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