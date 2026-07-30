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Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Columbia Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Columbia Financial reported quarterly EPS of $0.15, beating the $0.07 consensus estimate by $0.08. The company posted a 5.12% return on equity and a 10.91% net margin.
  • Shares traded at $10.95, near the top of their 52-week range of $6.21 to $11.74, while the stock carried a market capitalization of approximately $2.51 billion.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $18.50. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company, with several funds recently initiating or increasing positions.
  • Interested in Columbia Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 130.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,297 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Columbia Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Through its principal subsidiary, Columbia Bank, the company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and business banking solutions tailored to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

On the consumer side, Columbia Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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