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Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Columbia Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Columbia Financial saw unusually heavy trading, with 719,119 shares changing hands on Friday, up 125% from the prior session. The stock rose to $24.02 from a previous close of $22.95.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has an average Hold rating and a consensus target price of $18.50, while Wall Street Zen recently downgraded it to Sell.
  • The company recently missed quarterly expectations, reporting $0.15 EPS versus the $0.16 estimate and revenue of $67.14 million versus $70.10 million expected. Despite that, analysts still project full-year EPS of $0.74.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Columbia Financial.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 719,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session's volume of 319,138 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0170 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Columbia Financial in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $67.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,122 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Columbia Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Through its principal subsidiary, Columbia Bank, the company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and business banking solutions tailored to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

On the consumer side, Columbia Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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