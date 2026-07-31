Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.93. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $606.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Columbia Sportswear's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $1,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 840 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 153,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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