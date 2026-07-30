Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $531.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon's quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Columbus McKinnon's conference call:

Pro forma sales increased 10% and orders grew approximately 9%, with strength concentrated in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Adjusted EBITDA rose 242% to $111.5 million, while adjusted EPS increased to $0.61.

and orders grew approximately 9%, with strength concentrated in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Adjusted EBITDA rose 242% to $111.5 million, while adjusted EPS increased to $0.61. The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance to $2.09–$2.15 billion in sales , $405–$420 million of adjusted EBITDA, and $1.90–$2.10 of adjusted EPS. Management expects Q2 to be the weakest quarter, followed by margin improvement through the second half.

, $405–$420 million of adjusted EBITDA, and $1.90–$2.10 of adjusted EPS. Management expects Q2 to be the weakest quarter, followed by margin improvement through the second half. Integration of Kito Crosby is progressing, with early cost synergies flowing primarily through SG&A and management expressing confidence in potentially exceeding the $70 million net annual run-rate synergy target . Revenue synergies are also beginning to emerge, though full realization will take time.

. Revenue synergies are also beginning to emerge, though full realization will take time. Approximately 200 basis points of the 300-basis-point pro forma EBITDA margin expansion came from material-cost benefits specific to Q1, including tariff refunds and reserve adjustments; management does not expect these benefits to recur. EMEA demand remains soft, with foreign exchange and regional weakness expected to pressure results.

Free cash flow excluding deal costs was $32.4 million, a significant improvement from the prior-year outflow, enabling $18.4 million of debt repayment. Net leverage declined to 4.9x, and management reiterated its goal of reducing leverage below 4x by fiscal 2028.

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Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 41.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The company has a market cap of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Columbus McKinnon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.11%.

Key Columbus McKinnon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue beat estimates. Fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.61, compared with the $0.28 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $531.5 million versus expectations of $501.3 million. EPS also improved from $0.50 in the prior-year quarter. Columbus McKinnon Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.61, compared with the $0.28 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $531.5 million versus expectations of $501.3 million. EPS also improved from $0.50 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Kito Crosby acquisition sharply lifted sales and orders. Quarterly revenue increased 125% year over year to $531.5 million, driven primarily by the acquisition. Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, and the 1.1x book-to-bill ratio indicates orders exceeded shipments, supporting the company’s outlook for the second half of fiscal 2027. Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Orders and Sales

Quarterly revenue increased 125% year over year to $531.5 million, driven primarily by the acquisition. Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, and the 1.1x book-to-bill ratio indicates orders exceeded shipments, supporting the company’s outlook for the second half of fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was raised above consensus. CMCO now expects adjusted EPS of $1.90–$2.10, ahead of the approximately $1.76 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance is $2.09–$2.15 billion, broadly in line with analysts’ $2.1 billion expectation. Management also cited progress on acquisition synergies, margins and cash flow.

CMCO now expects adjusted EPS of $1.90–$2.10, ahead of the approximately $1.76 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance is $2.09–$2.15 billion, broadly in line with analysts’ $2.1 billion expectation. Management also cited progress on acquisition synergies, margins and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP results remain pressured by acquisition costs. The company reported an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, including $70.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Operating cash flow was positive at $25.6 million, but investors will continue to monitor whether synergy gains offset integration costs and the company’s elevated leverage.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 698.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 635,770 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 481,470 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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