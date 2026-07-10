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Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Comfort Systems USA logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Comfort Systems USA to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a generally positive analyst backdrop. The consensus from analysts remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $2,015.43.
  • The stock was trading up 5.8%, opening at $1,783.17, and remains near the upper end of its 52-week range. Its market cap is about $62.77 billion, and it has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
  • Comfort Systems USA delivered strong quarterly results, with EPS of $10.51 beating estimates by $3.70 and revenue of $2.87 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 56.5% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 43.39.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIX. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,783.17 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,883.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,511.92. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $513.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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