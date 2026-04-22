Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by Glj Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Glj Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,732.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,674.88 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $333.60 and a one year high of $1,719.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $951,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,362 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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