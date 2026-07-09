Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $493.46 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $481.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Commerce Bancshares's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company's commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

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