Commercial Metals (CMC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $2.4016 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Commercial Metals's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $84.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio is 17.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Read Our Latest Report on CMC

More Commercial Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: One Zacks update was mildly constructive, with the firm raising its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $1.36 from $1.33, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability expectations.

One Zacks update was mildly constructive, with the firm raising its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $1.36 from $1.33, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent changes were small downward tweaks rather than major cuts, so the revisions do not point to a dramatic change in the company’s outlook.

Most of the recent changes were small downward tweaks rather than major cuts, so the revisions do not point to a dramatic change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates across several future periods and maintained a Strong Sell rating, a combination that may weigh on sentiment toward Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC .

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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