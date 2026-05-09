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Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Commerzbank AG has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", with five analysts recommending hold and five recommending buy.
  • The stock recently traded at $42.08 and sits near its 52-week high of $44.85, with a market cap of $46.14 billion and a low beta of 0.50.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Commerzbank beat earnings expectations with EPS of $0.72 versus $0.58 expected, though revenue came in below estimates at $3.03 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank.

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRZBY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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