Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 57,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session's volume of 48,659 shares.The stock last traded at $43.2050 and had previously closed at $42.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRZBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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