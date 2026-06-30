Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Community Financial System from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial System in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Financial System from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Financial System

Insider Activity at Community Financial System

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $816,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,302,020. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,021,256.16. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Financial System by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,580 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Financial System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Community Financial System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,205 shares of the bank's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Community Financial System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Financial System by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,254 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company's stock.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Community Financial System has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 21.26%.The firm had revenue of $213.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial System will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Financial System's payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Financial System NYSE: CBU is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

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