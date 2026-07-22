Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.78%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.250--1.100 EPS.

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Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,332. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Health Systems by 601.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CYH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Community Health Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Community Health Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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