Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and traded as high as $18.35. Community Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $18.0670, with a volume of 134,541 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a PE ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Community Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,745.45%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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