Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.48 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Community West Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS beat: Community West Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $999.00 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $998.48, with a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.45%.
  • Stock and valuation: The shares traded at $23.94 (down $0.04) on volume of 246,164, with a market capitalization of $458.93 million and a trailing P/E of 11.97; the 52-week range is $16.80–$25.72.
  • Analyst and institutional interest: Consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a $28.00 target after several upgrades and coverage starts, and institutional ownership stands at about 33.8% with recent new and increased positions by firms like Jane Street and JPMorgan.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $998.48, Zacks reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 246,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Community West Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Community West Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider Community West Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Community West Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Community West Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines