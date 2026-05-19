CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 8,457 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $884,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 334,773 shares in the company, valued at $34,997,169.42. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $805,064.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $816,288.48.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $585,014.40.

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CommVault Systems Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 603,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,853. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,830,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,053 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,557 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 156,894 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines.

No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Article Title

An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Negative Sentiment: The litigation risk is a clear overhang for CVLT because it raises uncertainty around prior disclosures, potential costs, and possible reputational damage, which can weigh on the stock until the allegations are resolved.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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