Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0474 per share and revenue of $1.8130 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

Shares of CIG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA (Cemig ADS) is a leading Brazilian energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, the company operates as a vertically integrated utility, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across its concession areas. In addition to its core electricity business, Cemig maintains interests in natural gas distribution and distinct energy-related ventures, including renewable sources and infrastructure projects.

In its generation segment, Cemig manages a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, photovoltaic and wind power plants.

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