Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Weiss Ratings lowered Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.00.

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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 430.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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