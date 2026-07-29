Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (ELPC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.1033 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel's dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

In other Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel news, Director Abreu Marco Antonio Villela De sold 32,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $95,520.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,825.24. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELPC. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,800 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company's integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

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