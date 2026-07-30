Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $753.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9,263.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company's stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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