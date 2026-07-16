Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives "Buy" Rating from TD Cowen

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Compass Diversified from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.67.

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Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.9%

CODI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 176,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,069. The stock has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20,678.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $6,597,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 364,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company's stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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