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Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Compass Diversified logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Compass Diversified shares gapped up at the open, rising from a prior close of $10.06 to $10.70 before settling near $10.40 in early trading.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with analysts assigning an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $12.75; recent moves included upgrades from Weiss Ratings and Zacks, while B. Riley lifted its target to $10.50.
  • The company has a market cap of about $769 million and mixed technical/financial signals, including a negative P/E ratio, a high debt-to-equity ratio, and shares trading above their 200-day moving average but below the 50-day average.
  • Interested in Compass Diversified? Here are five stocks we like better.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.70. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $10.3950, with a volume of 126,656 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Compass Diversified from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $769.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9,263.2% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 68.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $70,000. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company's stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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