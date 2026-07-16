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Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading 9.1% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Compass Diversified logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) jumped 9.1% on Thursday, trading as high as $10.61 after opening around $9.86. Trading volume was lighter than usual at about 476,522 shares, well below the average session volume.
  • Recent analyst activity was mixed but generally supportive: TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating with a $12.50 target, while the broader consensus remains Hold with an average price target of $12.67.
  • The company’s latest move comes amid strong institutional ownership, with 72.73% of shares held by institutions and hedge funds, and several firms adding new positions in the latest quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.7530. Approximately 476,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,166,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $7,626,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $6,597,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 843,965 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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