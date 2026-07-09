Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.8750.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Compass Stock Down 4.4%

COMP opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $293,434.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,781,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,342,862.04. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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