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Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Compass Minerals International logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Compass Minerals reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.14, missing the consensus estimate of a $0.06 loss by $0.08. Revenue reached $215.3 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $207.75 million.
  • Shares rose 0.5% to $29.96 following the results. The stock has traded between $16.40 and $34.50 over the past year, while institutional investors own approximately 99.78% of outstanding shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80. Recent targets range from $30 at JPMorgan and Compass Point to $35 at Deutsche Bank.
  • Five stocks we like better than Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.75 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 475,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,431 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised Compass Minerals International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point set a $30.00 price target on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CMP

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

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