Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Time to Buy?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.4580. Approximately 1,187,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,312,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Compass Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Compass had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $293,434.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,781,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,342,862.04. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company's stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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