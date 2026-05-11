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Compugen (CGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Compugen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Compugen is expected to report Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Monday, May 18, with analysts looking for a loss of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.572 million.
  • The company’s most recent earnings surprised to the upside, posting $0.60 EPS versus $0.05 expected and revenue of $67.33 million versus $14.30 million expected.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $5.00 average price target, while the stock recently traded at $2.90.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $1.5720 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 55.68% and a net margin of 48.57%. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $274.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.79. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Compugen to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Compugen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGEN

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

Read More

Earnings History for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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