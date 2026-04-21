Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Computacenter logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Computacenter shares hit a new 52-week high, trading intraday as high as GBX 3,414 and last at GBX 3,406 on volume of about 222,106 shares.
  • Analysts are broadly positive—three Buy and one Hold produce a consensus Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 3,612.50 and upgraded targets from Jefferies (GBX 3,800), UBS (GBX 3,700) and JPMorgan (GBX 3,500).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £3.61bn, PE 23.65, quarterly EPS GBX 176.30 (net margin 1.79%), and sell-side forecasts fiscal EPS of 187.5, indicating modest profitability with improving earnings expectations.
  • Interested in Computacenter? Here are five stocks we like better.

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,414 and last traded at GBX 3,406, with a volume of 222106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,398.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,450 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,612.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC

Computacenter Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,053.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,989.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53.

Computacenter (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 176.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Computacenter Right Now?

Before you consider Computacenter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Computacenter wasn't on the list.

While Computacenter currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines