Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,414 and last traded at GBX 3,406, with a volume of 222106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,398.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,450 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,612.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC

Computacenter Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,053.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,989.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53.

Computacenter (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 176.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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