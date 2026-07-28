comScore (SCOR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $83.2650 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get comScore alerts: Sign Up

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. comScore has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of comScore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, comScore currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on comScore

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company's analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company's product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider comScore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and comScore wasn't on the list.

While comScore currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here