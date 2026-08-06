Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.84. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 10,310 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHCI

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.9%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.41.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 13,026 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $185,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 122,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,604.43. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bristlecone Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,839 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc NASDAQ: CHCI is a diversified holding company that, through its primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the design, construction and operation of fiber optic network systems in the United States. The company delivers high-capacity connectivity solutions to broadband service providers, including dark fiber leasing, wavelength services, transport and last-mile connectivity. By partnering with carriers, cable operators and municipal entities, Comstock leverages its network infrastructure to support residential, commercial and institutional customers requiring scalable, reliable bandwidth.

Following the divestiture of its homebuilding division in 2013, Comstock has concentrated its capital and resources on expanding its fiber network footprint into select regional markets.

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