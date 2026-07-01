Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.20.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CON opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $569.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $553.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentra Group Holdings Parent

In related news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 763,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,375. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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