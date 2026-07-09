Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Acquires $21,250.00 in Stock

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,617.50. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Concentrix alerts: Sign Up

Concentrix Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 2,533,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.75%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 224.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1,032.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Concentrix by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Concentrix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Concentrix wasn't on the list.

While Concentrix currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here