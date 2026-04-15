Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 price objective on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concurrent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 275 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 262.50.

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Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

LON:CNC traded up GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206. 1,109,119 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.91. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 158 and a twelve month high of GBX 278. The company has a market capitalization of £179.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported GBX 5.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of GBX 4,587 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Concurrent Technologies will post 6.1015119 EPS for the current year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded Operating Systems.

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