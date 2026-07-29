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Conduent (CNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Conduent logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Conduent is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of approximately $702 million; the earnings conference call is scheduled for August 10.
  • In its prior quarter, Conduent reported a $0.07 per-share loss, beating estimates for a $0.19 loss, while revenue of $723 million fell short of expectations. The company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 5.04%.
  • Conduent shares opened at $1.62, near the middle of their 52-week range, and institutional investors own 77.28% of the stock. Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating despite one sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.67 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Conduent from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Conduent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,116,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 1,854,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 136.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,748 shares of the company's stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,373 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 179.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 638,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 502,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 379,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.

Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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