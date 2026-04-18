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Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Conduit logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock crossed above its 200‑day moving average: Conduit traded as high as GBX 438 and last at GBX 431.50 after crossing the 200‑day MA of GBX 382.04 on volume of 8,877,590 shares.
  • Key fundamentals and ratings: market capitalization is £647.45 million with a P/E of 5.83, low leverage (debt/equity 0.07), a quick ratio of 1.19 (reported current ratio 443.50), beta 0.61, and A.M. Best has given Conduit Re an A‑/a‑ rating with a positive outlook.
  • Recent insider selling: Neil David Eckert sold 4,850 shares at GBX 407 and Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares at GBX 427; company insiders collectively own 1.64% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.04 and traded as high as GBX 438. Conduit shares last traded at GBX 431.50, with a volume of 8,877,590 shares traded.

Conduit Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 443.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £647.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.04.

Insider Activity at Conduit

In related news, insider Neil David Eckert sold 4,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £19,739.50. Also, insider Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427, for a total value of £234,850. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited. The outlook assigned to these ratings is positive. Conduit Holdings Limited is the ultimate parent of Conduit Re and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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