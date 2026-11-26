Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. NYSE: ROK. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Rockwell Automation stock on November 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $385.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.53 and a 12 month high of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $420.32 and its 200-day moving average is $425.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 15.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,400.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $514.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore set a $485.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $470.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus Bulho sold 400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.14, for a total transaction of $168,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,261.38. The trade was a 31.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.61, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $546,744.38. This represents a 26.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $635,375. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its roots date to 1903, when it was founded as the Compression Rheostat Company. The company provides hardware, software and services that help manufacturers automate and manage industrial operations. Its offerings include control systems, sensors, motor-control products, industrial software and services for optimizing production and maintaining equipment. Its Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk brands are among its best-known product lines.

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