CONMED (CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $310.5890 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. CONMED had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CONMED has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,139 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,193 shares of the company's stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 101,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded CONMED from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CONMED to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CONMED from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

Further Reading

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