CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's Why

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 36,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 557,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. CONMED had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.480-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 723 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in CONMED by 244.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

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