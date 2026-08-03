Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
CONMED logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CONMED shares jumped 7.7% to about $49.86, despite unusually light trading volume, after the company reported quarterly earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.
  • CONMED posted quarterly EPS of $1.38 versus the $1.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $343.49 million, ahead of expectations and up slightly year over year. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.48–$4.60.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: five analysts rate the stock Hold and three rate it Sell, producing a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $41.40—below the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 36,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 557,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. CONMED had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.480-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 723 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in CONMED by 244.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CONMED Right Now?

Before you consider CONMED, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CONMED wasn't on the list.

While CONMED currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines