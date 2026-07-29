CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CONMED from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CONMED

CONMED Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 761,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. CONMED has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. CONMED had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $343.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.60 million. CONMED has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.480-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in CONMED by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 723 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

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