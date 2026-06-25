ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.32.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,448,500. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $107.10 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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