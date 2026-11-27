Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Barclays initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cars.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Cars.com from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cars.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Lisa Gosselin sold 22,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $303,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 186,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,472,012.75. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,906,168 shares of the company's stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 767,078 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,847 shares of the company's stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.2%

CARS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Cars.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc. operates a digital automotive marketplace that connects people shopping for new and used vehicles with dealerships. Its Cars.com platform provides vehicle listings, research tools, reviews and information to help consumers compare cars and find local sellers. The company also offers products and services for automotive dealers, including digital marketing, website development, inventory and customer-management tools, and vehicle appraisal solutions. Its brands include Dealer Inspire, DealerRater and AccuTrade.

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