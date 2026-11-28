Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $110,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,486.40. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Derek Maetzold sold 8,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $273,787.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,364.44. This represents a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,309. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,513,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,052 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $15,440,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.76 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to help physicians make personalized treatment and care decisions. Its tests analyze biological features of tissue to provide information about disease behavior and patient risk. The company's portfolio includes DecisionDx tests for conditions such as cutaneous melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and uveal melanoma. It also offers TissueCypher, a test designed to assess progression risk in patients with Barrett's esophagus.

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