Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.25.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $317.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

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Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $309.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Ecolab has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $318.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.18. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Ecolab's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.12 per share, for a total transaction of $184,872.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,447. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,422,340,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $244,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $578,923,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $495,109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $413,381,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, infection prevention and related services to businesses and institutions worldwide. Its offerings include cleaning and sanitizing products, water-treatment programs, pest-elimination services and digital tools that help customers manage operations and meet safety standards. The company serves customers across industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, energy and commercial facilities. Ecolab operates internationally, combining products and technologies with on-site expertise and ongoing service.

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