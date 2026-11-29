FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on FormFactor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.52 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm's revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 17,510 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,833,822.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,876,862.62. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,100 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $201,810.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,338.60. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,102 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,772,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $285,257,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $270,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $103,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs and manufactures testing and measurement equipment used in the development and production of semiconductors. Its products include probe cards, which provide electrical connections for testing semiconductor wafers, as well as probe systems and related technologies for analyzing electronic devices and materials. The company serves customers across the semiconductor industry, including chip manufacturers, foundries, and research organizations. Its products and services support testing at different stages of device development and manufacturing, including applications involving advanced semiconductor designs and high-performance computing.

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