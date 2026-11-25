Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th.

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Institutional Trading of Mastercraft Boat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,886,943. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $36,896,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.47 million, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats. Its MasterCraft brand is known for performance boats used for waterskiing, wakeboarding and wakesurfing, while its Crest brand offers pontoon boats. The company's roots date to 1968, when MasterCraft was founded in Tennessee. It serves customers through a network of dealers in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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