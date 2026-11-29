On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

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ON Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:ONON opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. ON has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ON had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ON by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,196,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,666 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $192,180,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,751,615 shares of the company's stock worth $97,462,000 after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in ON by 116.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,741,829 shares of the company's stock worth $51,571,000 after buying an additional 938,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,122,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG, which markets itself as On, is a Swiss sportswear company best known for performance running shoes. Founded in 2010 in Zurich by former professional athlete Olivier Bernhard and entrepreneurs David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, the company developed its CloudTec cushioning technology for running footwear. On sells footwear, apparel and accessories for running, training, outdoor activities and everyday wear. Its products are distributed internationally through wholesale partners and the company's own retail stores and online channels.

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