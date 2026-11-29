RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th.

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RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $111.10 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.92.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $922.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $915.09 million. RH had a return on equity of 132.79% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,760. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,589 shares of the company's stock worth $58,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,787,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RH by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RH by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 20,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a luxury home furnishings company. It designs, develops and sells furniture, lighting, textiles, bath products, décor and outdoor furnishings, along with products for children and babies. The company reaches customers through its retail galleries, outlet stores, website and catalogs, which RH calls Source Books. Its galleries combine product displays with hospitality and design services. Founded in 1979, RH serves customers in the United States and Canada and has expanded into the United Kingdom.

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