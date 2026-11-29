Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.19.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Salesforce from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent Salesforce Headlines

These are some of the CRM headlines that stood out recently:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report